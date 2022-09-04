2 hospitalized after Brooklyn high-rise fire

NEW YORK -- Electric scooters may be to blame for a high-rise fire in Brooklyn that sent two people to the hospital.

It started just after noon Saturday on the 12th floor of a 13-story building in Crown Heights.

The scooters, found near the door, filled the apartment with thick smoke.

Firefighters forced their way in and found two people in the back of the apartment.

Both were hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation.

One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.