Driver shot in chest in Brooklyn, police seek gunman

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Wednesday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the Crown Heights section.

Police say a driver was at the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Eastern Parkway when a bullet shattered his driver's side window and struck him in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police do not believe he was the intended target.

December 14, 2022

