Driver shot in chest in Brooklyn, police seek gunman
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Wednesday in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the Crown Heights section.
Police say a driver was at the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Eastern Parkway when a bullet shattered his driver's side window and struck him in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police do not believe he was the intended target.
