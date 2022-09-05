Families enjoy last splash of summer in Coney Island before heading back to school

NEW YORK -- On this unofficial end of summer, area beaches are crowded with people crossing the last items off their bucket lists before it's back to work and school.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge caught up with families in Coney Island, knowing there's no summer in New York City without a Nathan's hot dog or a ride on the Wonder Wheel.

It's the last splash of summer, and the Cruz sisters told Duddridge it was the best yet.

"We did a lot of activities and we swam a lot," Fernanda Cruz said.

"Playing volleyball, making new friends," Shayla Cruz added. "Kind of sad also because the summer is almost over... But also excited because going back to school, see your friends."

For a group of college students, the highlights were the beach and the park.

"Being able to swim, tan, I love it, because then we're going to be hibernating," Siobhan McNamara said.

"You see the sun setting, and there's so many people. You don't know each other, but you have this great sense of community," said India Williams.

"Got to enjoy it with my friends, many family. I wish it didn't end though," Adrian Wong added.

For many families, there were a lot of firsts.

"First time to Chicago, first time to Cleveland," one mother said.

"It was their first time in a lake, and they were really brave," said dad Mike Slavens.

For some, it will be their first time at school.

"She's starting kindergarten at a new school. So there's some nerves, I think," mom Jane Slavens said. "We're mostly remote, but I think excited to have both kids out of the house for a little bit."

Now, families are soaking up the final hours.

"Are we ready for fall?" Jane Slavens asked her daughter.

"A little bit," she replied.

"Coney Island was our last bucket list item for summer," Jane Slavens added.

"I like the fall, I'm ready for the fall. I like the leaves changing, I love the temperature in the air, the cool breeze," said Mike Slavens.

"Then the holidays. My favorite holiday is Halloween, so that's going to be fun," said Williams.

But for now, the Cruz family is savoring their last hours at the beach and getting that last snapshot to hold onto summer memories.

Duddridge also heard from local business owners who said while this summer has been a good one, they still aren't back to pre-pandemic sales. They really hope the weather lasts and tourists and locals keep them busy this fall.