Crowd gets contentious during Staten Island rally calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Crowd gets contentious during Staten Island rally calling for end to violence in Gaza

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators gathered Tuesday night on Staten Island, demanding an end to the violence in Gaza.

The rally outside Borough Hall drew hundreds of people from different nationalities, all calling for a ceasefire.

At one point it got contentious, but the NYPD was able to control the crowd and eventually form a police line.

The evening started off with a demonstration and prayer. The crowd also cheered on vehicles passing by before circling the area by the Staten Island Ferry as they called for a ceasefire.

"There has to be some way that people can start talking to each other and figuring out the conflict and coming to a peaceful conclusion," a resident named Mike said.

"We need to stick together as a people. I love all people, the Jewish community, the Palestinians, but what I see is what I see," resident Amra Muscafalic said.

"Going out, speaking our voice. Showing our love for everybody, educating people about Palestine. It has an effect on what people think about Israel and Palestine," Zak Muhammad added.

Police were able to get the crowd under control rather quickly. There were no reports of arrests.