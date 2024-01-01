Five people killed in crash on Cross Island Parkway in Queens

NEW YORK --Police are investigating after five people died in a crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens early on Monday morning.

Police said Mazda and Honda were involved in the crash near Exits 36N and 36S, where the Cross Island connects with the Whitestone Expressway, just before 6 a.m.

Video shows the cars were completely wrecked and one was upside-down.

Five people who were inside the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene. One person who was in the Honda was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names or ages of the victims or any information on what may have caused the crash, but neighbors told us the crash happened in a dangerous location.

"This is dead man's curve," said Rod Snedecor. "It's a tight curve, it's always been. A lot of accidents."

"Terrible tragedy and it's always this area," said Mike DiMarco. "Cars go around this bend so quickly and I don't think that people realize how sharp of a turn it really is."

"We heard the noise and we knew it was a bad one. It was earth-shattering. You could hear the sounds of metal just crunching," said Frank Steele.

Northbound lanes remained closed and traffic was being detoured while authorities and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad investigate.