Motorcyclist struck by vehicle, killed on Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police say a motorcyclist was killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Harrod Avenue.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man on an electric motorcycle was traveling north on the expressway when he struck a construction barrel and was thrown off his bike into the roadway.

The man was then struck by a vehicle. Police say that driver did not stay at the scene.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity had not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.