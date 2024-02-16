Cross Bronx Expressway and George Washington Bridge traffic at standstill due to crash investigation
NEW YORK -- A crash is stalling traffic on Cross Bronx Expressway and the George Washington Bridge for the early morning commute.
Eastbound lanes are closed just past Jerome Avenue, where police are diverting all cars off the expressway.
As of 6 a.m., drivers were facing a 90-minute delay and counting.
If you're headed into Manhattan from New Jersey, stick with the Holland or Lincoln tunnels.
