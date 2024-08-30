Crest Hardware closing today in Brooklyn after more than 60 years serving community

NEW YORK -- Crest Hardware is closing its doors Friday after more than 60 years in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The family-owned hardware store on Metropolitan Avenue is more than a place to go for basic needs. It's become a cornerstone of the community, along with its pets, Frankie the pig and Finlay and parrot.

Community outpouring for Crest Hardware

Current owner Joey Franquinha said his father, Manny, and uncle, Joe, opened the store back in 1962, and remembers running through the aisles as a kid.

He told CBS News New York the property owner didn't give them a chance to renew their lease, choosing to sell the building.

"It's heartwarming to see how much this shop means to so many people, but it's also absolutely heartbreaking to see that emotion pour out," Franquinha said.

The 41-year-old said they won't be relocating, but he knows the store's legacy will live on.

"There's so much magic that lives within these four walls and in that garden, and the thought and idea of trying to recreate that just didn't seem possible," he said.

Crest held a farewell party last weekend to auction off items and say goodbye to its longtime neighbors.

"To the frequent visitors at the back counter seeking advice. To the families that made it a tradition to get your Christmas tree from us. To all the couples who chose our Garden Center as your wedding venue. To those who partied with us at one of our many events. To the members of Franklin & Finlay's fanclubs. To all artists who have filled our aisles with your creativity & vision. To all of our dedicated, hardworking staff over the years. To all of you. You have been the heartbeat of our existence," a post on their website reads.