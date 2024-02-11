Watch CBS News
Local News

New law requires New York businesses to show credit card surcharge in price before checkout

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

New York businesses must show credit card surcharge in price before checkout
New York businesses must show credit card surcharge in price before checkout 01:59

NEW YORK -- A new law mandating more transparency in credit card surcharges takes effect Sunday in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul's new consumer protection law arrives just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, as fans are sure to notice at bars and restaurants, like Kent Ale House in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Customers using credit cards will no longer have to do the math themselves. Businesses must now include credit card surcharges in the prices they show to customers, like on menus.

The law also limits credit card surcharges to the amount businesses are actually charged by credit card companies. 

Businesses have options for complying with the law, such as listing the credit card price next to the cash price, listing the credit card price and offering a cash discount, or changing all prices to the higher credit card price. 

Lawmakers said disclosing credit card surcharges helps consumers better understand what they're paying for. 

Supporters said it will provide transparency and protect New Yorkers from being misled when using credit cards. 

The law does not apply to debit card purchases. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:10 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.