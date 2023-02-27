Watch CBS News
Local News

Crane topples over, sends front of truck into power lines in Cresskill, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tree trimming truck overturns in Cresskill
Tree trimming truck overturns in Cresskill 00:25

CRESSKILL, N.J. -- The front of a tree-trimming truck got caught in overhead power lines after a crane behind it toppled over. 

It happened Monday morning in Cresskill, New Jersey. 

Orange and Rockland Utilities said they had to cut power to 22 customers in the area. 

The truck needed to be removed before the power lines could be repaired. 

The work was expected to take several hours. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.