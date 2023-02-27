Crane topples over, sends front of truck into power lines in Cresskill, N.J.
CRESSKILL, N.J. -- The front of a tree-trimming truck got caught in overhead power lines after a crane behind it toppled over.
It happened Monday morning in Cresskill, New Jersey.
Orange and Rockland Utilities said they had to cut power to 22 customers in the area.
The truck needed to be removed before the power lines could be repaired.
The work was expected to take several hours.
