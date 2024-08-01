Crane boom collapses onto roof in Brooklyn construction accident

NEW YORK -- Part of a crane collapsed during a construction accident in Brooklyn on Thursday. Watch Chopper 2 live in the player above.

Emergency crews are at the scene on 44th Street between 15th Avenue and 14th in Borough Park, where part of the crane broke and crashed onto a building below.

There were no reports of any injuries, but there was damage to the roof of the building.

There was no immediate word on what caused the part of the crane to break off.

This is breaking news. Check for updates.