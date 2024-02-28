Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing in Boston

Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight to divert to Boston's Logan Airport Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight to divert to Boston's Logan Airport 01:23

BOSTON - An American Airlines flight bound for Spain was forced to divert to Logan Airport in Boston Wednesday night because of a cracked windshield, according to Massachusetts State Police.

American Airlines flight 94

American Airlines Flight 94 took off from JFK Airport in New York City and was headed to Madrid, Spain when it was diverted to Boston because of what the airline said was a "maintenance issue."

The flight landed safely at 10:14 p.m. at Logan Airport and it taxied to the gate under its on own power. American Airlines said the jet was taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team.

No one was hurt. Passengers were forced to spend the night in Boston. They'll leave for Madrid on a new flight on a replacement jet Thursday afternoon.

American Airlines apology

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," American Airlines said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

"How does a multi-millionaire company with so many resources not foresee this," passenger Nico Moreno told WBZ after getting off the flight.

"The type of solution they give you is very minimal in terms of, you don't make up for the money I lose when I miss my job. You don't make up the time I lose for everything I have at home, all the situations, no? And all the situations these people have."

Passengers on American Airlines flight 94 wait for help at Logan Airport in Boston, February 28, 2024. CBS Boston

Recent airline incidents

U.S. airline safety has been under renewed scrutiny after the door panel of an Alaska Airlines flight blew out in mid-air last month, just minutes after the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft had taken off from Portland, Oregon.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board determined that four bolts which were meant to hold the door plug in place were missing.