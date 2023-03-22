Cow seen running loose through Canarsie spared from slaughterhouse

NEW YORK -- We have an update on a cow that was seen running loose Tuesday in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

The calf was originally captured by a slaughterhouse that was going to keep it, but will now live out its life at an animal sanctuary instead.

The Skylands Animal Sanctuary posted the update online, saying the owners of the slaughterhouse agreed to turn the cow over.

The animal caused quite the scene Tuesday afternoon near East 95th Street and Avenue L. People in the area even joined in to help with the roundup.

"Everybody just got together in the streets and tried to herd the cow to the corner, and the people from the slaughterhouse came with their equipment to rally the cow and get it into the truck," one person said.

"She didn't want to go, very rowdy," said another.