Dr. Nidhi Kumar on COVID variants as they continue to spread

New COVID variants still developing
NEW YORK - We've live with COVID-19 for more than two and a half years. 

While life is getting back to normal, new variants are still developing and people continue to get the virus. 

Earlier Monday on CBS News New York, we spoke with cardiovascular disease expert Dr. Nidhi Kumar to get the latest on what we're experiencing in the Tri-State Area. 

"The two variants we're watching in our area, B-1 and B-1.1, you'll see those letters and numbers in the news. They're right now accounting for about 30% of the new infections in our area. They are very transmissible but not necessarily more dangerous. So right now, we're not seeing that same level of severe respiratory disease in the hospital, but we are seeing more people get infected," Kumar said. 

Kumar also shared tips to stay safe as we start planning for the holidays.

See her full interview in the video above. 

First published on November 14, 2022



