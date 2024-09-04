COVID vaccine access expanded in New York. How to get a free shot without insurance

How to get a free COVID shot without insurance in New York

NEW YORK — As this new school year gets underway, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to make sure students are healthy and safe. That's why she signed an executive order Wednesday expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the governor and health commissioner's signatures New Yorkers can get the shot at any pharmacy without a prescription. The governor said most insurance will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, but those who are uninsured can get free shots at participating community health centers or local health departments. To find where to get vaccinated in your area, visit vaccines.gov.

The new COVID vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available in the state.

"Right now, the dominant subvariant is KP.2, which is the same one that's in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, so the vaccine looks well-matched," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

McDonald said vaccines reduce infections and hospitalizations.

"There was 3,500 New Yorkers who passed away related to COVID last year. I don't ever want to get used to that. There was a little over 73,000 New Yorkers who had a COVID-related hospitalization, and our vaccine numbers, a little over 12%," McDonald said.

As students return to the classroom and respiratory illness season begins, Hochul is encouraging vaccination.

The state tracks COVID through wastewater surveillance and says right now, cases are down from the summertime spike.

"We do tend to see, when the weather changes, a seasonal uptick in illnesses like flu and COVID-19," Hochul said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get the COVID vaccine, especially those over 65.

The choice to get children vaccinated still has parents in New York split.

"They don't need to be vaccinated and they won't be," Upper East Side resident Devora Wilhelm said.

"Our daughter, as well as our family, is vaccinated, so we, of course, want to stay healthy," Upper West Side resident Akshay Shekher said.