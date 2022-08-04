Court hearing today over proposed budget cuts to New York City schools
NEW YORK -- A court hearing will be held Thursday on the effort to block New York City's school budget cuts.
Last month, parents and teachers filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts that were approved by the City Council.
On July 18, a judge granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the city from making any cuts.
Earlier this week, attorneys on both sides submitted written arguments to the judge.
