Court hearing today over proposed budget cuts to New York City schools

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A court hearing will be held Thursday on the effort to block New York City's school budget cuts. 

Last month, parents and teachers filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts that were approved by the City Council. 

On July 18, a judge granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the city from making any cuts. 

Earlier this week, attorneys on both sides submitted written arguments to the judge. 

