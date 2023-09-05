County Executive Bruce Blakeman's name all over signage in Nassau creates debate

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Is it harmless self promotion or a taxpayer-funded waste?

New signage is up in public spaces that some complain is only promoting the Nassau County executive.

It's a stark change from his predecessor, who removed her name from county signs.

Caren and Brian Batzer of West Hempstead were picnicking Tuesday by the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, where another name looms front and center.

"The whole thing about him changing all the signs in Nassau County, with putting his name on it, I think, is disrespectful to the taxpayers," Caren Batzer said.

A group of musicians canceled their concert at the theatre last week, complaining the late singer's name was dwarfed by the lettering of the county executive, Bruce Blakeman.

"I've seen their names in parks for pretty much my whole life, as far as I can remember," Brian Batzer said.

It's a political tradition to replace names. New York signs went from Andrew Cuomo to Kathy Hochul in state parks and public places.

In Nassau County, Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, had them, as did Ed Mangano, a Republican.

Former Nassau County executive Laura Curran put an end to it, calling her name on signs self promotion and taxpayer-funded waste.

"I think it was probably more symbolic than anything else," political observer Michael Dawidziak said. "As far as Bruce Blakeman is concerned, he's not doing anything that any other elected official isn't doing. He is just doing it bigger."

Blakeman's name is big, bold and visible at the Museum of Art, Christopher Morely Park, the jail, Old Bethpage Village, in addition to the branding of Eisenhower Park.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat, called it all outrageous.

"My bill will actually ban elected officials from having their names on county signs," Lafazan said.

Local residents had mixed opinions.

"I'm okay with that. It doesn't bother me," one said.

"It's not something that should happen. We are wasting taxpayer money on signs," another said.

The state and county have not yet responded to CBS New York's questions about cost of the new signs or just how many have been changed and installed.

"I think really what is happening with the signage in Nassau County is a perfect example of how elected officials try to claim credit for what they do and keep their name front and center in the minds of voters come election time," said Dr. Christopher Malone, the associate provost at Farmingdale State.

The branding blitz could backfire, or, as Blakeman's team said in a statement, "The county executive believes it's important for residents to know who represents them."