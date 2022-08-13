NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City.

NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown.

If you are seen on our city streets selling counterfeit items you will not only be arrested but ALL your items will be confiscated by your hardworking NYPD officers. Great Job by your officers during operation BAG GUYS seizing approximately $2 million worth of counterfeit items! pic.twitter.com/R3tx2ObiHX — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDChiefPatrol) August 12, 2022

It's all part of the NYPD's quality of life initiative.

They say they will continue the enforcement as they listen to New Yorkers' complaints.