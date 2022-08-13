Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City.

NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown.

It's all part of the NYPD's quality of life initiative.

They say they will continue the enforcement as they listen to New Yorkers' complaints.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 9:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.