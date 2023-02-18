Watch CBS News
Sen. Cory Booker, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh show support for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tri-State Area leaders support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Tri-State Area leaders support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria 00:37

PATERSON, N.Y. -- Tri-State Area leaders are coming together to help support the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Sen. Cory Booker and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh were on hand at a prayer service at Paterson's United Islamic Center, a Turkish mosque.

RELATED STORY: Nassau County spearheading fundraising effort for earthquake victims in Turkey

Booker says it's important to keep the people recovering in our thoughts.

"I see within this community such strength. Let us not underestimate our ability to make contributions. I am grateful for the mayors that are here and their hearts. I am grateful for the men that are before me," he said.

RELATED STORY: Turkey-Syria earthquake 2023: How to help the victims

The senator told the crowd that the world must stand in solidarity to help the people in Turkey and Syria.

