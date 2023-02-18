Sen. Cory Booker, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh show support for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

PATERSON, N.Y. -- Tri-State Area leaders are coming together to help support the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Sen. Cory Booker and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh were on hand at a prayer service at Paterson's United Islamic Center, a Turkish mosque.

Booker says it's important to keep the people recovering in our thoughts.

"I see within this community such strength. Let us not underestimate our ability to make contributions. I am grateful for the mayors that are here and their hearts. I am grateful for the men that are before me," he said.

The senator told the crowd that the world must stand in solidarity to help the people in Turkey and Syria.