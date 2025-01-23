Rare corpse flower expected to bloom at Brooklyn Botanic Garden this week

Rare corpse flower set to bloom this week in Brooklyn

Rare corpse flower set to bloom this week in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A foul-smelling corpse flower is expected to bloom this week at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

The BBG posted on its Instagram Thursday, saying the plant is starting to faintly smell. They don't know when exactly it will be in full bloom, but according to the BBG website, their "best guess" is this weekend.

The corpse flower is currently on display in the garden's Aquatic House. To get the latest updates, follow the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on social media and check their website.

They are also asking social media followers to help them name the plant.

What is a corpse flower?

According to the BBG, the Amorphophallus gigas is "an infrequent bloomer and quite rare in cultivation."

Corpse flowers are said to smell like rotting flesh, which is meant to attract pollinators.

The flower on display at the BBG has grown three-and-a-half feet over the past few weeks, and the garden says it has continued to inch up this week.

The BBG says the flower will only be in bloom for a few days.