Distance Learning Tools And Links For Parents Teaching At Home
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) - As families and teachers begin turning living rooms into classrooms amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, parents across the Tri-State Area are sharing resources online to build and expand learning plans.
The New York City Department of Education is working to get families internet-enabled iPads to support remote learning. To request a device, parents can fill out an online form or call 718-935-5100 and choose Option 5 on the menu.
If you have a computer or mobile device but need access to the internet at home, Charter is offering Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. To enroll, parents can contact Spectrum at 844-488-8395.
If your PTA maintains a listserve, blog or Facebook group, let us know on our Facebook page what resources you've already seen shared.
For an example, here's a look at the list of links and resources shared among parents of students at the Academy of Arts and Letters (District 15-Brooklyn). We've also made some additions to this list.
GENERAL EDUCATION TOOLS
AUDIO BOOKS
CULTURE
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
- How to talk to young children about the coronavirus (from PBS)
- Cosmic Kids Yoga and Mindfulness
- Headspace, Meditation for Kids
- Smiling Mind, Meditation for Children
- Calm, Meditation for Children
- Home learning resource from scholastic magazine for Grades K-9:
- Mindfulness Classes for Children
- Child Mind Institute Support
- Guided Meditation from Mt. Sinai
NATURE
PERFORMING ARTS
- Stream Metropolitan Opera Performances
- Lincoln Center At Home
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Performances
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Blog
- NPR Live Virtual Concerts
FITNESS
SCIENCE
- American Museum of Natural History
- Exploratorium
- Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
- NASA
- National Geographic Kids
- Smithsonian Learning Lab
VISUAL ARTS
- Google Arts and Culture with Tours of Many Museums Worldwide
- The Art of Education Curriculum
- Smithsonian American Art Museum
- Dick Blick Lesson Plans
- British Museum Tour
- Brooklyn Museum
- Guggenheim Museum
- Louvre Museum
- J. Paul Getty Museum
- Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Vatican Museum
- National Gallery of Art Washington, D.C.
- The National Museum of Anthropology - Mexico City
- National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea
- Pergamon
- Van Gogh Museum
- Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
- Street Art
- Tate Collective
- Uffizi Gallery
VISUAL ARTS - YOUNGER STUDENTS
VISUAL ARTS - MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS
- The Art of Education Resources
- PBS Digital Studios – The Art Assignment
- Art 21 Resources
- Khan Academy Art History
- The Museum of Modern Art Learning Resources
VISUAL ARTS - OLDER STUDENTS
- PBS Digital Studios – The Art Assignment
- Art 21 Resources
- Khan Academy Art History
- Sadie Valeri Atelier - Online Art Classes and Videos
- The Museum of Modern Art Learning Resources
ZOOS
