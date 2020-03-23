Distance Learning Tools And Links For Parents Teaching At Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) - As families and teachers begin turning living rooms into classrooms amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, parents across the Tri-State Area are sharing resources online to build and expand learning plans.

The New York City Department of Education is working to get families internet-enabled iPads to support remote learning. To request a device, parents can fill out an online form or call 718-935-5100 and choose Option 5 on the menu.

If you have a computer or mobile device but need access to the internet at home, Charter is offering Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. To enroll, parents can contact Spectrum at 844-488-8395.

For an example, here's a look at the list of links and resources shared among parents of students at the Academy of Arts and Letters (District 15-Brooklyn). We've also made some additions to this list.

