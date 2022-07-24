2 injured, 1 critically, in Queens shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were hurt, one critically, in a shooting in Queens on Saturday.
Police say just before 3:30 p.m., someone opened fire on 41st Avenue and 104th Street in Corona.
One man was shot four times in the chest.
The other victim was grazed in the arm and is expected to survive.
Both were taken to a local hospital.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
