NYPD officers, firefighters among 7 injured in Queens fire

NEW YORK -- Several people were injured and multiple rescues had to be made when flames tore through a home in Queens on Friday.

The fire spread between two multiple-family homes in the Corona section.

The FDNY says there were seven injuries, including two NYPD officers, two FDNY firefighters and three civilians. All of the victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they saw cables between the homes sparking.

"Somebody put the bell, so I get out the house and I see the cable in the middle going like, ba ba ba, so everybody get out of the house," Hector Cruz said.

"Now I feel happy because everybody is OK. All the people living in the house, everybody is OK," Bruno Corona said.

The fire was under control by 11 p.m.

The Red Cross was on hand to help 20 residents.

The landlord says he plans to have some of the displaced residents stay at his home.