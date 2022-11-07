Cornell University investigating reports students were drugged, sexually assaulted at off-campus fraternity houses

ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cornell University is investigating allegations that at least four students were drugged and another was sexually assaulted at off-campus fraternity houses over the weekend.

"Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department crime alerts issued this weekend," President Martha E. Pollack and Vice President, Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi said in a letter to students Monday.

The alleged incidents happened "at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities," according to the letter.

Sunday, Cornell's Interfraternity Council voluntarily suspended parties and events over the reports.

"No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsible and safely," the letter said.

The president and vice president urged anyone with information to contact Cornell University Police at 607-255-1111 or the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245.

Click here to read the letter to students.