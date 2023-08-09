Watch CBS News
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduces bill requiring colleges, universities to report serious accidents

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday introduced a bill he says will improve safety on college campuses nationwide.

The bill is called the Corey Safety Act, named after Corey Hausman, from Westport. Hausman died in 2018 after a skateboarding accident on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

The bill would require colleges and universities to report serious accidents. Right now, schools only have to disclose crime statistics.

"Reporting and tracking gives colleges a powerful incentive to do better, to make their streets and dorms safer and to stop any kind of negligence or recklessness. It's a powerful deterrent," Blumenthal said.

The American College Health Association says accidents are the leading cause of fatalities on college campuses.

