Anthony Santiesteban arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother Martina Thompson

Man arrested in deadly shooting of mother in Coram parking lot

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.

Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.

Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed.

"When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.

The motive is under investigation.