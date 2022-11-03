Watch CBS News
Crime

Anthony Santiesteban arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother Martina Thompson

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man arrested in deadly shooting of mother in Coram parking lot
Man arrested in deadly shooting of mother in Coram parking lot 00:49

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.

Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.

Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed.

"When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.

The motive is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.