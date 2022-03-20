Watch CBS News

Suspect shot by police after allegedly threatening officers with knife on Long Island

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a man on Long Island.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. inside a home in Copiague, Suffolk County.

Police say they were questioning a man about an incident that happened in Nassau County.

While being questioned, the man reportedly threatened officers with a knife.

One officer opened fire, injuring the suspect, who suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

