Suspect shot by police after allegedly threatening officers with knife on Long Island
COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a man on Long Island.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. inside a home in Copiague, Suffolk County.
Police say they were questioning a man about an incident that happened in Nassau County.
While being questioned, the man reportedly threatened officers with a knife.
One officer opened fire, injuring the suspect, who suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
