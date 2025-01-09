Screaming cats wake sleeping couple in New York house fire

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- A couple says their screaming cats saved their lives by waking them up in the middle of a blazing house fire overnight.

Theresa Stephanie said she and her husband were sound asleep as flames were engulfing their home in Copiague on New York's Long Island.

Couple jumps from window after hearing cats

Stephanie said she woke up to thick black smoke filling the house overnight Wednesday after hearing loud noises from her 22 cats, which she fosters for several animal rescue groups.

Stephanie and her husband jumped out from a window in order to escape the raging fire, which officials said was being fueled by whipping wind gusts.

"I took a leap and I jumped because I thought that the roof was there, and it was. I landed on the roof and just to my right the foyer blew up, the foyer between the garage and the house, " Stephanie told CBS News New York from her hospital bed.

Both she and her husband suffered broken bones, Stephanie said.

Cats missing after blazing house fire

Animal rescue volunteers were planning to use thermal imaging to search the basement underneath the rubble for any of the missing cats.

"[The cats] were my life. They are my life," Stephanie said.

It wasn't immediately known if any cats survived the fire.

Officials said the fire started due to a pellet stove, which Stephanie said was on to keep the cats warm. The home was a total loss.