Copa America is coming to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Here's what you need to know.

FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in 2026 expected to be financial win for N.Y., N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Copa America is coming to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next week.

The 82,500-seat stadium in East Rutherford will host three matches, including a visit from Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The following matches will be played at MetLife Stadium:

Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m.: Chile vs. Argentina (Group A)

Chile vs. Argentina (Group A) Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Bolivia (Group C)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia (Group C) Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m.: Semi-final match between TBD teams from Groups A and B

Argentina and Uruguay are tied with 15 Copa titles each, followed by Brazil with nine.

How to get tickets for Copa America matches at MetLife Stadium

Tickets are still available for all three matches through Ticketmaster. Links to purchase tickets can be found on Copa America's website and MetLife Stadium's website.

What to know if you're going to a Copa America match at MetLife Stadium

Stadium gates open at 7 p.m. for matches on June 25 and 27.

The box office and will call are located at a trailer outside MetLife Gate. The ticket trailer will open at 4 p.m.

All guests over 34 inches tall must have their own ticket.

MetLife Stadium's bag policy allows completely clear plastic bags of any style measuring 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or smaller, as well as non-clear purses, bags and wallets that are smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. For additional guidance on permitted and prohibited items, click here.

Guests will have to pass through metal detectors at the stadium gates.

Anyone who leaves the stadium will not be allowed to re-enter.

MetLife Stadium is a cash-free venue.

Additional guidance for the match on July 9 will be issued closer to that date.

How to get to MetLife Stadium for Copa America matches

On both June 25 and June 27, NJ Transit rail service runs from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium via the Meadowlands line from 6:31 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

After the match, service will run from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction. Trains will continue to run after 1 a.m. if needed.

Click here for a train schedule.

Coach USA bus service will also be available for both matches. Buses will travel from New York City Port Authority at 41st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues directly to MetLife Stadium from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Buses from the stadium back to Port Authority will operate for an hour after the match ends.

Round-trip tickets are $14 and available for purchase here.

Parking at MetLife Stadium for Copa America matches

MetLife Stadium officials strongly encourage ticketholders to take public transportation to the stadium, especially for the Chile vs. Argentina match on June 25. Due to the setup of the State Fair Meadowlands, some parking areas will not be available on the day of that match.

MetLife Stadium parking map MetLife Stadium

On both June 25 and June 27, parking lots will open at 4 p.m.

Fees are $40 for standard-sized vehicles and $160 for buses, RVs and oversized vehicles. Credit cards and cash are accepted at entry plazas. Fees are paid upon entry.

Tailgating is permitted. Stadium rules and policies for tailgaters can be found on their website.

Drivers who are dropping off ticketholders can do so on the roadway between parking lots D and E. The designated pick-up and drop-off location for Uber, Lyft and other ride-share services is Lot E.

How to watch Copa America matches

Six matches will be televised by Fox, including the final on July 14. Twenty-two matches will be on FS1 and four on FS2.

Copa America will offer a preview for FIFA World Cup final

MetLife Stadium staff will look at the Copa America semi-final as a preview for the FIFA World Cup final on July 19, 2026. The stadium has a camera system designed by Arecont Vision and managed by Genetec Security Center that was installed before the 2014 Super Bowl and a new system by Axis Communications is being put in place this summer in the seating bowl with 80 8K, 41-megapixel cameras.

"We can see every seat all the time. I think it serves as a good deterrent," said Daniel DeLorenzi, vice president of security and safety services. "We have three drone detection systems. ... Not only can we track the drone, but more importantly, we can track where the operator is."