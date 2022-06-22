Richard Cottingham, convicted serial killer, linked to 1968 murder of Long Island mother Diane Cusick

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A convicted serial killer is now charged in the 1968 slaying of a Long Island mother.

Richard Cottingham, 75, has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Diane Cusick in the parking lot of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Cottingham previously confessed to kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Mary Ann Pryor and 16-year-old Lorraine Marie Kelly near a Paramus mall in 1974.

He's been linked to nearly a dozen other murders in New York and New Jersey and is already serving a life sentence.