Watch CBS News
Crime

Richard Cottingham, convicted serial killer, linked to 1968 murder of Long Island mother Diane Cusick

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A convicted serial killer is now charged in the 1968 slaying of a Long Island mother.

Richard Cottingham, 75, has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Diane Cusick in the parking lot of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Cottingham previously confessed to kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Mary Ann Pryor and 16-year-old Lorraine Marie Kelly near a Paramus mall in 1974. 

He's been linked to nearly a dozen other murders in New York and New Jersey and is already serving a life sentence. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.