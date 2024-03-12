Controversy swirls following violent altercation between NYPD, migrant at Queens shelter

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has obtained video of a police interaction with an asylum seeker at a Queens shelter.

The man said officers used a Taser on him while he was holding his 1-year-old child.

The NYPD said it all started because the man was threatening staff, but the man said what happened late Friday night was a misunderstanding, adding shelter staff thought he was trying to bring food up to his room, which is against shelter rules.

Now, he and his wife are facing charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Yanny Cordero says at around 11 p.m. he was struck with a stun gun multiple times by police while holding his child inside the shelter in Jamaica. He showed CBS New York bruises on his stomach and neck.

He said in Spanish his wife told him their three kids were hungry, so he went to buy food, and when he came back there was a language barrier with the security guard who told him he couldn't bring the food up.

He said he told them he was waiting for his wife to come down so they could eat in the cafeteria.

Cordero said he was trying to explain with a translation app and held the phone up, but added he felt the security guard may have misunderstood and felt threatened because Cordero said the guard then punched him.

At around the same time, he says, the wife came down with the kids and then she handed him the 1-year-old and that's when officers arrived.

He said he didn't feel anything from the stun gun, but his son did.

Cordero said he wanted to give the boy back to his wife, but the officers started pushing her.

Mayor Eric Adams commented on the incident Tuesday.

"Those officers responded to a person who was dangerous and they took appropriate actions and domestic incidents are extremely dangerous," Adams said.

Cordero said he wants to tell the mayor all migrants aren't the same.

The NYPD said Cordero was intoxicated and disorderly and that he was given multiple warnings to give the child to someone else, which he refused. Police said his wife interfered with the arrest.

The New York Immigration Coalition said in a statement, in part, "The city must hire shelter staff who are culturally competent and bilingual. The Queens District Attorney's Office must complete a thorough investigation that looks into the brute force used in this incident."

The city did take the couple's three kids away and they were returned to the family Sunday night in Brooklyn, where they were relocated.

Cordero said he is hoping to take his son to a doctor as soon as possible.