Controversial Harlem truck stop does not appear to open as scheduled

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A controversial truck stop slated to open Monday in Harlem did not appear to do so. 

The developer wanted to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street sire, but his rezoning request was rejected. The truck depot was allowed under current zoning rules. 

Neighbors were not happy about the big rig parking lot in an area with high asthma rates. 

The developer said he would build out a nearby laundromat to provide drivers with a lounge while they park, but construction has not yet started. 

The builder said he remains open to compromise on a new mixed-income housing plan instead. 

