Contestants weigh in for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest
NEW YORK - The contestants for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship are gathering at Hudson Yards for the official weigh-in ceremony Friday.
On the men's side, reigning champion Joey Chestnut is back. He's won it a record 14 times, and is always a favorite.
And six-time women's champion Miki Sudo is also back this year. She's the #1 ranked women's eating champion in the world.
While Friday's weigh-in is being held in Manhattan, the contests, as always, will happen on July 4th at Nathan's flagship restaurant in Coney Island.
