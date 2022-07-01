Watch CBS News
Contestants weigh in for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK - The contestants for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship are gathering at Hudson Yards for the official weigh-in ceremony Friday. 

On the men's side, reigning champion Joey Chestnut is back. He's won it a record 14 times, and is always a favorite. 

And six-time women's champion Miki Sudo is also back this year. She's the #1 ranked women's eating champion in the world. 

While Friday's weigh-in is being held in Manhattan, the contests, as always, will happen on July 4th at Nathan's flagship restaurant in Coney Island. 

