Consumer Reports finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate from several brands

Study finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate bars

Study finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate bars

Study finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate bars

NEW YORK -- A new report is sounding the alarm about metals from in some dark chocolate.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars from several brands.

Five of them had high levels of both lead and cadmium. They include bars from Trader Joe's, Theo, and Lily's.

Ten other bars had high levels of lead only.

Eight bars had high levels of cadmium.

Only five bars had relatively low levels of both.

Experts say long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems.

To see the full report, click here.