Watch CBS News
Local News

Consumer Reports finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate from several brands

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Study finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate bars
Study finds high levels of metals in dark chocolate bars 00:39

NEW YORK -- A new report is sounding the alarm about metals from in some dark chocolate.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars from several brands.

Five of them had high levels of both lead and cadmium. They include bars from Trader Joe's, Theo, and Lily's.

Ten other bars had high levels of lead only.

Eight bars had high levels of cadmium.

Only five bars had relatively low levels of both.

Experts say long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems.

To see the full report, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.