FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh will testify about dangers of lithium-ion batteries
NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh will testify before the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.
Kavanagh is heading to Washington, D.C., next week to express concerns about the fire risks.
She says lithium-ion batteries have caused 131 fires in New York City so far this year, resulting in dozens of injuries and 13 deaths.
According to Kavanagh, the batteries are now the second leading cause of fire deaths in New York City.
