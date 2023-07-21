Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh will testify about dangers of lithium-ion batteries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY Commissioner Kavanagh will testify on dangers of lithium-ion batteries
FDNY Commissioner Kavanagh will testify on dangers of lithium-ion batteries 00:24

NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh will testify before the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Kavanagh is heading to Washington, D.C., next week to express concerns about the fire risks.

She says lithium-ion batteries have caused 131 fires in New York City so far this year, resulting in dozens of injuries and 13 deaths.

According to Kavanagh, the batteries are now the second leading cause of fire deaths in New York City.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 7:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.