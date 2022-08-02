Watch CBS News
Consumer alert: Lyons Magnus recalls dozens of nutritional and beverage products

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Dozens of nutritional and beverage products are being recalled over possible microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus announced the voluntary recall of 53 products including 32 ounce cartons of Oatly Oat Milk barista edition, and certain containers of Premier Protein in vanilla and cafe latte flavors.

So far, no illnesses related to these products have been reported.

For more information, please click here.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 9:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

