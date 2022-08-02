Consumer alert: Lyons Magnus recalls dozens of nutritional and beverage products

NEW YORK -- Dozens of nutritional and beverage products are being recalled over possible microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus announced the voluntary recall of 53 products including 32 ounce cartons of Oatly Oat Milk barista edition, and certain containers of Premier Protein in vanilla and cafe latte flavors.

So far, no illnesses related to these products have been reported.

