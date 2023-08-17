Watch CBS News
11 people wanted for burglary at Consulate General of Senegal in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people are wanted after the Consulate General of Senegal in East Harlem was burglarized. 

Eleven people damaged doors, cameras and office equipment after breaking into the consulate on 116th Street on Aug. 4, according to police. 

There was no word on a possible motive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on August 17, 2023 / 6:45 AM

