Construction worker shot, killed while on break at job in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a construction worker was shot and killed in East New York.
It happened just before noon Wednesday at the NYCHA Boulevard Houses.
A gunman reportedly walked up to the victim and fire eight shots at point-blank range.
The victim, a man in his 30s who was on break from his job at the time, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police say the gunman took off in a silver sedan.
The motive is unknown at this time.
