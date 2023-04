NEW YORK -- A construction worker was hurt Monday at NYU Langone Hospital.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Manhattan's East Side.

Fire officials said the worker was pulled from a fifth floor vent shaft.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.