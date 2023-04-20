Three hurt in construction site collapse in Newark, New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. -- Three people were hurt in a collapse at a construction site in Newark, New Jersey.
Officials said a frame that workers were building for what appears to be a home came crashing down Thursday morning.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.
Three people suffered minor injuries.
There was no immediate word on why the frame collapsed.
