Three hurt in construction site collapse in Newark, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Three people were hurt in a collapse at a construction site in Newark, New Jersey

Officials said a frame that workers were building for what appears to be a home came crashing down Thursday morning. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue. 

Three people suffered minor injuries. 

There was no immediate word on why the frame collapsed. 

April 20, 2023

