Construction prompts lane closures this week at most bridges and tunnels

NEW YORK -- We have a warning for commuters this week.

It's a busy week for construction around New York City, and there will be roadwork at most bridges and tunnels.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says drivers should expect lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.

The closures are expected to last through Friday.

See below for the full details.

George Washington Bridge

On Tuesday, May 31, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. one westbound lane to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one lane on the 181st Street exit ramp from the lower level Trans Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. one eastbound lane from the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway and Riverside Drive to the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, one lane from Interstate 95 north express to eastbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, two westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, two eastbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, the exit ramp to the Henry Hudson Parkway and Riverside Drive from westbound lanes on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

On Wednesday, June 1, and again on Thursday, June 2, from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed.

From 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2, one lane from Interstate 95 north express to eastbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 1, all eastbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New York-bound motorists can use the upper level.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2, three westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2, the ramp from the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway and Riverside Drive to westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2, the 179th Street ramp will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2, two westbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, three westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, two westbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, the 179th Street ramp will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, the ramp from the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway to westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, two eastbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

Holland Tunnel

On Tuesday, May 31, from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through fall 2022, the New York-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New Jersey-bound tube remains open at all times during work.

From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 11:59 p.m. each night through 5:30 a.m. the following morning, one westbound lane will be closed.

Bayonne Bridge

On Tuesday, May 31, and again on Wednesday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one northbound and one southbound lane will be closed.

Goethals Bridge

On Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the next day, one westbound lane will be closed.

Outerbridge Crossing

On Wednesday, June 1, and again on Thursday, June 2, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound and one westbound lane will be closed.