Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction on Kennedy Airport's new $4.2 billion terminal to begin in 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Construction of new Kennedy Airport terminal to start in 2023
Construction of new Kennedy Airport terminal to start in 2023 00:39

NEW YORK -- Construction on Kennedy Airport's new Terminal 6 will begin in 2023, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. 

The new $4.2 billion terminal will include 10 gates with expanded taxiway and gate capacity. 

It will feature touchless technology for passengers and state of the art security.

Gates are expected to open sometime in 2026.   

This is the final project of the airport's $18 billion redevelopment. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.