Connecticut women credited with movement encouraging people to let their lawns grow

Movement calls for less mowing of laws

NEW YORK -- Two Connecticut women have started an environmental movement that calls for letting your grass grow.

Back in 2017, Louise Washer and Donna Merrill created a nonprofit called Pollinator Pathway, encouraging others to stop mowing so often and avoid using pesticides.

They say a messy yard with leaves, brush and weeds gives insects and birds a place to gather and transfer pollen to help the ecosystem thrive, even in towns and cities.

The movement now includes members in more than 300 towns across the country.

After signing up online, you can purchase a butterfly marker to let your neighbors know why your yard might not look picture perfect.