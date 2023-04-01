Watch CBS News
Trans Pride flag raised over Connecticut state capitol for International Transgender Day of Visibility

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trans Pride flag flies over Connecticut State Capitol for first time
Trans Pride flag flies over Connecticut State Capitol for first time 00:52

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The trans Pride flag flew over the Connecticut State Capitol for the first time ever Friday.

The raising of the flag was in recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by state legislators and LGBTQ+ advocates who praised local lawmakers for the progressive laws and protections for the transgender and gender diverse community.

Observing International Transgender Day of Visibility around Tri-State area 04:11

"Let our efforts not end here with just a flag raising but reflect in our investments, reflect in the safety we create, reflect in our visibility and in our policy," said Erycka Ortiz, with the New Haven Pride Center.

"I am so proud to stand with you today to deliver a very clear message to the trans community:  you will always have a home in our beautiful state," Bysiewicz said.

In 2019, the first Pride flag was also flown over the Connecticut State Capitol.

