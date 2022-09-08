Connecticut to hold its annual 9/11 ceremony Thursday night

WESTPORT, Conn. - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Thursday night Connecticut will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by other elected officials at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Family members of those killed in the terror attacks will participate, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

The ceremony gets underway at 5:30 p.m.