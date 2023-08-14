Connecticut officials trying to manage teacher shortage as new school year approaches

CONNECTICUT -- Connecticut officials are trying to manage a teacher shortage as the new school year approaches.

The state said it's short nearly 2,500 teachers and paraprofessionals.

In an effort to recruit more teachers, Sen. Richard Blumenthal is co-sponsoring legislation to forgive student debt for full-time teachers after after five years.

"The future of your children, our children, and the future of out whole workforce, and therefore our economy, is at stake," said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is also calling for more money for teacher training programs and a $15,000 tax credit.