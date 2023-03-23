Watch CBS News
New initiative in Connecticut aims to strengthen recruiting, retention efforts for teachers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A new initiative in Connecticut aims to strengthen recruiting and retention efforts for teachers.

It includes reimagining teacher evaluations, providing support for teachers to improve their skills and changing teacher certification requirements.

"We know that if we want to draw people in, we have to make it attainable. We have to look at the price tag. Why is it $1,500 to get certified? That's ridiculous. We have to look at salaries," said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association.

"We're doing everything we can in terms of speeding it up. Apprentice less debt, pay for the debt, mortgage assistance, but most importantly, respect," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont hopes these changes will create a strong and diverse educator workforce in the state.

