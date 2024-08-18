Connecticut's sales tax-free week begins today. Here's what's exempt.

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut's sales tax-free week begins Sunday and runs through Saturday.

This is the 25th year for the annual sales tax holiday.

"This year's tax-free holiday lands a little earlier to give families a head start for the back-to-school season, which will be here before we know it," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "As always, I encourage shoppers to take the time to stop by some of Connecticut's local businesses and support our amazing small business community."

What items are exempt during Connecticut's sales tax-free week?

Most items of clothing and footwear that cost less than $100 per item are exempt from sales tax.

There are some items that do not qualify for the deal, including certain specialized shoes for sports or dance, safety apparel items, party costumes and more. A full list of taxable items can be found on the official state website.

Are online purchases exempt from sales tax?

In Connecticut, qualifying online purchases are also exempt from sales tax as long as the payment is made during the week. If an item is backordered and the customer isn't charged until after sales tax-free week, the item will be taxable.

For more details, visit the state's official website.

Will New York and New Jersey have a sales tax-free week?

New Jersey enacted a sales tax holiday on school supplies in 2022, but it was repealed this year.

New York does not have a sales tax holiday.

According to NerdWallet, 19 states, including Connecticut, have sales tax holidays this year.