Sales tax-free week starts in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT -- Most clothing and footwear under $100 are exempt from sales and use tax in Connecticut this week.

The state's annual sales tax-free week lasts until Aug. 26 this year to help families on a budget before kids head back to school.

Sales tax-free week in New Jersey is from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4.

New York doesn't have a sales tax-free week because clothing and footwear under $110 are always exempt there.