Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut begin January 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Legal adult-use recreational cannabis sales are set to begin in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they can start selling cannabis products to adults 21 and over beginning 10 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:04 PM

