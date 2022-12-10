Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut begin January 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Legal adult-use recreational cannabis sales are set to begin in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they can start selling cannabis products to adults 21 and over beginning 10 a.m. on Jan. 10.
Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction.
